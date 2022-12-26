Catholic university upholds Christian vaules

Opinion
Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Monday, December 26, 2022 6:30 PM

A pro-abortion student group at Saint Mary's College in Indiana, a Catholic university, was denied campus recognition for upholding pro-abortion values. 

The group, dubbed Smicks for Choice, decided to apply again for recognition upon the overturn of Roe v Wade.

The group’s co-president met with university administrators to argue for the group’s recognition as well as created a petition  to “Help Students at SMC Create a Pro Choice Club.”

The petition urges readers that at St. Marys College, “there is a missing piece in student life and student representation; which we believe is the Smicks For Choice Organization.”

“We want to provide the student body with education on their options; abortion, preventing pregnancy, exploring other options, sex education, reproductive health, birth control, Plan B, contraceptives, and so much more that is not currently being offered or spoken about on campus,” the petition continues. 

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Campus security declines to investigate theft against pro-life chapter]

It was signed by 290 students.

In response, university administrators state that “The petition reinforced the passion behind the issue and showed to us our student body is engaged. But ultimately, the decision to not approve the club was made outside of the petition.”

The administration continued “when discerning the application for Smicks for Choice, our Catholic identity necessitates we affirm a limit about what can be done in the College’s name and with the College’s resources, therefore the club cannot be officially recognized by the College.”

[RELATED: Nun backs pro-abortion club at Catholic university, claims to restrict pro-life students]

The group remains a non-profit organization off campus, unaffiliated with the college. 

Smicks for Choice posted on Instagram a response to the recent denial of club recognition stating, “Smicks for Choice is still here and will remain here regardless of administration decisions.”

“We are not going anywhere,” the post concluded.

Catherine Viz, Alumni of Saint Marys College and now employee of Students for Life told Campus Reform that the college prohibiting the club was the, “bare minimum for a Catholic college.”

She continued, “Feminism… is not brutally murdering a child in the womb.”

Despite the school's affiliation with the Catholic Church, which opposes abortion, Viz said that when she was a student at the college “there were aggressive actions by students against pro-life initiatives.”

Campus Reform contacted Saint Mary's College and best efforts were made to contact Smicks for Choice. This article will be updated accordingly.

