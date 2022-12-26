Opinion
Campuses
JOB ALERT: Event Coordinator

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

Rita Sporleder | Assignment Editor
Monday, December 26, 2022 5:00 PM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 


About the Position 

The Heritage Foundation is seeking an Event Coordinator. 

"The Event Coordinator supports the Events & Programming team in delivering exceptional experiences designed to amplify and advance Heritage’s impact and mission. The Events & Programming team produces over 5,000 events annually, from high-level roundtables and public programs in our Washington, D.C. headquarters to donor gatherings and multi-day conferences across the country. Support the planning and execution of over 150 in-house programs and events per year in addition to day-to-day operations of the team and occasional support to special events hosted offsite. Supervised by the Manager of In-House Programming."


Required Skills

Education: Bachelor's Degree

Experience: 2-3 years

Communication: Clear, effective, and gracious written and verbal communication

Technology: Ability in master new software in addition to MS Office proficiency. Familiarity with Marketo or other marketing platforms is a plus. 


How to Apply

Apply here


About The Heritage Foundation

"Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense. Heritage’s world-renowned experts—deeply experienced in business, government, the military, nonprofits, academia, and communications—spend each day developing innovative solutions to the issues America faces. From empowering parents in education, reversing growing spending and inflation, and protecting the unborn, to securing America’s borders, countering the threat of Communist China, holding Big Tech accountable, and ensuring free and fair elections—Heritage is on the front lines in the fight to help Americans thrive. Our team then takes those solutions directly to decision makers in government, to turn ideas into action. Heritage has been consistently ranked the No. 1 think tank in the world for it."

