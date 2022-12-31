Campus Profile: Cal State University, San Marcos

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

California State University, San Marcos (CSUSM) is a public university in San Marcos. Around 13,865 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

CUSM Democrats

Social Justice Studies Club

oSTEM

Students of Speech and Language for Inclusion Diversity and Equity

Student Fees:

CSUSM students pay around $993 in student fees per year.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSUSM is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Cal State San Marcos Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.2% of CSUSM employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.5% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSUSM has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment

Standards for Student Conduct

Executive Order 1097: Systemwide Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation Against Students

Bias Reporting System:

CSUSM does operate a bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

CSUSM is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Cal State San Marcos:

OPINION: Cal State San Marcos’ ‘backroom deliberations’ led to its huge loss in court

About three years ago, I decided to sue my university. For many, that might seem an extreme measure, but for me, it was an easy choice, because it’s outrageous to force students to pay for viewpoints they disagree with while denying them the right to present an opposing view.

University will 'guarantee admission' to students based on race

California State University San Marcos' (CSUSM) new initiative promises admission to Black students affiliated with specific organizations.