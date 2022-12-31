Supreme Court to hear arguments challenging Biden administration loan forgiveness plan

On December 12, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) agreed to hear arguments for two legal challenges against Biden's loan forgiveness plan in February 2023.

Biden's loan forgiveness plan was intended to forgive borrowers $10,000 or more in student loan debt but has been halted by legal challenges. Borrowers eligible for the forgiveness must have an income of less than $125,000 per year.

In November, Texas judge Mark Pittman challenged Biden's plan, saying the administration was “unconstitutionally exercise[ing] ‘legislative powers’ vested in Congress.”

In September Campus Reform reported that Pacific Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education concerning the loan forgiveness plan.

SCOTUS will hear two cases that will decide the fate of Biden's plan in February 2023. The Biden administration requested that both arguments be heard together in hopes of accelerating a ruling.

Yahoo Finance reports that Americans currently collectively have $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

Campus Reform previously surveyed students at the University of Pittsburgh in September to hear their thoughts on Biden's loan forgiveness plan.

One student expressed to Campus Reform, “If the students can’t pay their own debt, then why do other people have to pay for theirs?”

Campus Reform will continue to track these updates.