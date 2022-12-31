Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Supreme Court to hear arguments challenging Biden administration loan forgiveness plan

On December 12, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) agreed to hear arguments for two legal challenges against Biden's loan forgiveness plan in February 2023.

In November, Texas judge Mark Pittman challenged Biden's plan, saying the administration was 'unconstitutionally exercise[ing] ‘legislative powers’ vested in Congress.'

Trending
1
VA Attorney General condemns anti-Semitism on college campuses
By Darius  Avinger '24
2
Value of graduate degrees is going down, reports argue
By Shelby  Kearns 
3
UPDATE: Mathematics organization apologizes for comments made about gender
By William Biagini  '24
4
Legal issues facing higher education in 2023
By Shelby  Kearns 
5
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Whoopi Goldberg’s thoughts on Jews prove that ‘lived experiences…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
6
University releases an inclusive Holiday Decoration Guide
By Lane Whitten '24
Georgia Lucas '23 | North Carolina Campus Correspondent
Saturday, December 31, 2022 2:26 PM

On December 12, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) agreed to hear arguments for two legal challenges against Biden's loan forgiveness plan in February 2023. 

Biden's loan forgiveness plan was intended to forgive borrowers $10,000 or more in student loan debt but has been halted by legal challenges. Borrowers eligible for the forgiveness must have an income of less than $125,000 per year.

[RELATED: WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt]

In November, Texas judge Mark Pittman challenged Biden's plan, saying the administration was “unconstitutionally exercise[ing] ‘legislative powers’ vested in Congress.”

In September Campus Reform reported that Pacific Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education concerning the loan forgiveness plan. 

SCOTUS will hear two cases that will decide the fate of Biden's plan in February 2023. The Biden administration requested that both arguments be heard together in hopes of accelerating a ruling.

[RELATED: ELLWANGER: I am a professor still paying back student loans. Biden’s plan does not work.]..

Yahoo Finance reports that Americans currently collectively have $1.7 trillion in student loan debt.

Campus Reform previously surveyed students at the University of Pittsburgh in September to hear their thoughts on Biden's loan forgiveness plan. 

One student expressed to Campus Reform, “If the students can’t pay their own debt, then why do other people have to pay for theirs?”

Campus Reform will continue to track these updates. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this