JOB ALERT: State Outreach Associate

About the position

"As a State Outreach Associate, you will seek and connect with state and government representatives. You’ll have the opportunity to present the latest economic research to state legislators and Governors’ policy staff and be part of a high-performing, proactive team. The ideal candidate for this role will have at least 2 years of state legislative or public policy research experience and a strong desire to connect cutting-edge research with today’s public policy challenges. The Associate will report to the Director of State Outreach. This is a full-time role based in Mercatus’ Arlington, VA office."





Required Qualifications

- A bachelor’s degree in economics, political science, or a related field

- Minimum of 2 years state legislative or public policy research experience is required, with working knowledge of the state policy-making process (Governor, state legislature, state think tank). Political activities do not fulfill this requirement.

- Experience in a public policy research organization can be substituted for legislative experience.

- Desire to connect cutting-edge research with today’s public policy challenges

- Thrive on expanding your public policy knowledge

- Have an entrepreneurial spirit and are outgoing

- Potential interest in obtaining a graduate degree (it’s part of our compensation package!)





How to Apply

Apply here





About the Mercatus Center at George Mason University

“For 40 years, the Mercatus Center at George Mason University has been the world’s premier university source for market-oriented ideas. Mercatus is well known for its economic research throughout the country and in Washington, DC. Our scholars range from Ph.D. economists and lawyers who research a variety of economic-based public policy questions. We bridge the gap between academic ideas and real-world problems.”