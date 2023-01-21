Campus Profile: California State University, Dominguez Hills

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) is a public university in Carson. Around 15,070 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

TPUSA

Liberal Organizations:

Labor and Social Justice Club

Queer Culture and Resource Center





Student Fees:

CSUDH students pay $1,317 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSUDH is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on CSU Dominguez Hills Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96% of CSUDH employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.7% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSUDH has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment

Student Conduct Code Title 5, Article 2, Section 41301

Important Campus Policies: Designated Outdoor Programming Space Policy

Use of Information Technology Services and Resources and Electronic Mail Systems or Services

Student Conduct Code Title 5, Article 2, Section 41301

Important Campus Policies: Posting Policy

University Housing: Important Policies & Disclosures- University Housing Policies and Regulations





Bias Reporting System:

CSUDH does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

CSUDH is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.









