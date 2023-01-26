Opinion
Campus Profile: Sam Houston State University

Sam Houston State University is a public university in Hunstville, Texas. Around 18,259 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Shakira Jackson | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 26, 2023 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is a public university in Hunstville, Texas. Around 18,259 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Bearkats for Life

    SHSU Young Conservatives of Texas

    Turning Point USA

 

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats of SHSU

    College of Education Student Advisory Board for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

    College of Health Sciences Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student Action Group

    Democratic Socialists

    LGBTQ+ Artists


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SHSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Sam Houston State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.75% of SHSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.25% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SHSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Student Guidelines: Posting and Distribution of Printed Materials

Residence Life Student Handbook: Harassment/Bullying

Student Guidelines: Racial Harassment Policy

Dean of Students: Expressive Activity- Get Informed

Texas State University System Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures

IT-03: Acceptable Use Policy

Student Guidelines: Code of Student Conduct and Discipline

Residence Life Student Handbook: Windows


Bias Reporting System

SHSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

SHSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.




Stories by Campus Reform about Sam Houston State University:

MYSTERY: Anti-socialism memorial vanishes overnight

The Young Conservatives of Texas at Sam Houston State University set up a memorial on the evening of Feb. 23 2021 to honor victims of socialism only to find it gone the next morning.


Do segregated graduations hurt their intended audiences? One student says they do.

Students at Sam Houston State University were invited to attend segregated graduation ceremonies in 2021, including ceremonies for Latino, Hispanic, and Black students.

