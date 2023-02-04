WATCH: Universities lower expectations for pandemic era students





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on public funds used by universities for gender treatments, lowered expectations for pandemic-era students, and investigations into foreign influence in higher education.

First, Sturge discusses Florida state colleges and universities are being required to report public funds used to treat gender dysphoria. This information was released in a newly published memo from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent William Biagini joined the program as well, discussing how universities are lowering expectations for pandemic-era students.

As students recover from a ‘hangover from virtual high school,’ some Pittsburgh-area universities are responding with shorter tests and looser policies around attendance and deadlines.

Sturge also discusses Rep. Virginia Foxx’s announcement that Trump-era investigations into foreign influence in higher education will be reignited.

Wrapping up this week’s episode, Sturge discusses the “Tweet of the Week,” which concerned UC Berkeley’s revamped biology courses, which now include anti-racist material.

