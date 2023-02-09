Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: 'I’m not a victim' in my STEM major

Campus Reform correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined “America’s Voice Live” to discuss a new feminist chemistry class at East Carolina University.

Trending
1
More than 100 Republicans file amicus brief arguing student debt forgiveness is unconst…
By Jared Gould 
2
This Washington university requires custodians to get on board with DEI
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
UNC to offer anti-woke programs, faculty flabbergasted
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
4
Texas Tech removes DEI statement requirements for faculty
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
5
Leftist UChicago student groups host BIPOC-centered 'climate anxiety' event
By Logan Dubil  '23
6
Students are unhappy that DEI is forcing good professors out of higher ed
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
Nick Clavi | Video Editor
February 9, 2023



Campus Reform correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined “America’s Voice Live” to discuss a new feminist chemistry class at East Carolina University. 

This class focus on “dismantl[ing] white supremacy in chemistry” and comes as the latest attempt to radicalize the field of science technology engineering and math (STEM).

“Of all the academic disciplines stem tends to be the most objective,” she said. But educators across the country are working to make radialization the “status quo.” 

[RELATED: DeSantis admin requires public universities to report DEI, CRT-related expenditures]

DEI in the academia promotes victimhood mentality, Ogunbor went on to discuss. 

She argued, however, “I am not a victim, especially in the United States…I am a student, I happen to be black, I happen to have a certain amount of melanin in my skin and that does not make me less capable.” 

Introducing DEI into STEM, Ogunbor also argues, will lower academic standards. 

“When we lower the standards for these occupations, we are not only doing a disservice to the people who end up in the occupations but the people who are served by said occupations.”

To watch the full video above or on YouTube.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this