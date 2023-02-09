WATCH: 'I’m not a victim' in my STEM major









Campus Reform correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined “America’s Voice Live” to discuss a new feminist chemistry class at East Carolina University.

This class focus on “dismantl[ing] white supremacy in chemistry” and comes as the latest attempt to radicalize the field of science technology engineering and math (STEM).

“Of all the academic disciplines stem tends to be the most objective,” she said. But educators across the country are working to make radialization the “status quo.”

[RELATED: DeSantis admin requires public universities to report DEI, CRT-related expenditures]

DEI in the academia promotes victimhood mentality, Ogunbor went on to discuss.

She argued, however, “I am not a victim, especially in the United States…I am a student, I happen to be black, I happen to have a certain amount of melanin in my skin and that does not make me less capable.”

Introducing DEI into STEM, Ogunbor also argues, will lower academic standards.

“When we lower the standards for these occupations, we are not only doing a disservice to the people who end up in the occupations but the people who are served by said occupations.”

To watch the full video above or on YouTube.