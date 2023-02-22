Campus Profile: California State University, Fresno
California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) is a public university in Fresno. Around 21,776 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) is a public university in Fresno. Around 21,776 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Fresno State
Students for Life at Fresno State
Turning Point USA at Fresno State
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
United Student Pride
Young Democratic Socialists
Student Fees:
Fresno State students pay around $4,250 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Fresno State is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Fresno State Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 88.7% of Fresno State employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.8% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Fresno State has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Interim Acceptable Use Policy of Information Technology Resources
Policy No. D‐19: Policy on Time, Place and Manner of Free Expression- Posting and Signage
Policy No. D-08: Policy on the Use of Buildings and Grounds- Printed Materials
Bias Reporting System:
Fresno State does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Fresno State is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Fresno State:
Student petition supports Fresno State's potential return to full virtual teaching
California State University, Fresno considered a full return to online learning in light of new COVID-19 cases and some students agreed that in-person classes should be suspended.
A petition calling for the university to shut back down garnered over 1,100 signatures on change.org as of September 21, 2021.