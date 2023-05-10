Texas Woman’s University holds identity-based graduation ceremonies

May 10, 2023, 10:00 am ET

Texas Woman’s University’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach recently held identity-based graduation ceremonies to “celebrate historically marginalized communities of students.”

The university’s Multicultural Graduation Celebration was a two-day event hosting four different graduation ceremonies for “racially and ethnically minoritized identities and LGBTQIA+ identities.” Students were required to fill out an application to attend.

The Lavender and Kente Celebrations occurred on April 14. According to the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach, the Lavender Celebration recognized LBGTQIA+ identities, while the Kente Celebration celebrated “African, African American, [and] Black identities.”

The following day, the university hosted their La Raza Celebration for Hispanic identities and Multicultural Celebration for “Asian/Pacific Islander, American Indian, [and] Multiracial identities.”

Texas Woman’s University is not the first to separate graduation ceremonies based on racial and sexual identity-related characteristics.

Campus Reform has reported multiple instances of universities carrying out their graduation ceremonies similarly.

Illinois State University also plans to host identity-based graduation ceremonies for Hispanic, Black, and LGBTQIA+ students. Both Georgetown University and the University of Oklahoma intend to do the same.

Texas Woman’s University and the school’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Outreach have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.