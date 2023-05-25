Tulane students required to complete online 'queer-inclusive, sex positive' course

Starting this fall, students at Tulane University will be required to take a series of five online course modules described as “online wellness courses.” The modules include "Alcohol and Other Drugs," "Sexual Misconduct Prevention," "Mental Health," "Sexual Health for Students," and "Sexual Literacy for Students."

The Sexual Health for Students and Sexual Literacy for Students curriculum will, according to the Wellness Courses webpage, offer “Tulane students an opportunity to develop their own concept of healthy sexuality” by “providing medically-accurate, queer-inclusive, and sex positive comprehensive sexual health education through interactive modules.”

This module covers topics such as “gender identity and expression," "sexual identity and orientation," and "contraception, pregnancy, and reproduction."

Further details regarding the mandatory modules will be sent out to incoming students in July.

This is not the first time Tulane has made headlines for pushing a leftist agenda.

In 2022, after the Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs decision threw the issue of abortion back to the states, Tulane released an "Abortion Access" guide on its website.

After explaining the current restrictive anti-abortion laws in Louisiana, the university went on to discuss "accessing abortion outside of Louisiana," informing students and staff that

"[t]he closest states that allow abortion care to be performed are Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, and Colorado."

"Other states may be more accessible by direct flight from New Orleans ... To search available clinics by state, please see the National Abortion Federation’s database," it added.

Pervasive liberal bias at Tulane was also revealed in a 2021 Campus Reform article profiling the university. The institution, Campus Reform discovered, had only four conservative student organizations to its fifteen liberal student organizations, with some of the latter including the “Gender Exploration Society” and “CACTUS Academy: A Social Justice Leadership Development Program.”

The same report showed that political donations from the university overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates, with only 11.62% of donations going to Republican candidates in the 2020 elections.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) also gave the university a “red light,” meaning that at least one of its policies stands in the way of students’ freedom of speech and is thus unconstitutional.

Campus Reform reached out to all individuals and entities mentioned for comment and will update accordingly.