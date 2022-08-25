Opinion
A university writing center prefers applicants have experience in anti-racism
The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), lists “Previous anti-racist coursework or activism” as a preferred qua…
By Jasmine James '23
Aug 25, 2022
PA's Education Department's gender ideology glossary resembles university language guides
Pennsylvania Department of Education hosts a glossary of transgender ideology terms on its website.
By Kate Anderson
Aug 25, 2022
Master’s candidate submits thesis on 'Teaching White Privilege’
‘Denying the existence of privilege, specifically White privilege, allows people to ignore racial inequalities and …
By Kate Anderson
Aug 25, 2022
Student newspaper appoints student who assaulted a cop as its photo editor
Julius Shieh was arrested for assaulting an officer at an ‘avenge Trans Youth’ protest in Austin.
By Kate Anderson
Aug 25, 2022
WATCH: The problem with university fees
Alexa Schwerha recently spoke with Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 25, 2022
UPDATE: Striking staff reportedly block students from their dorms
Faculty reportedly shut down student move-in to protest working conditions and wages.
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 24, 2022
Students must pass new 'Race and Ethnic Studies' requirement to graduate
The university prides itself on the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
By Jasmine James '23
Aug 24, 2022
BREAKING: Biden cancels $10k of students' debt, extends loan freeze again
Pell Grant recipients can expect relief of up to $20,000, according to today's announcement.
By Kate Anderson
Aug 24, 2022
Kamala Harris discusses abortion access with university leaders
On Aug. 8, Vice President Kamala Harris met with university leaders to discuss abortion access on campuses nationwi…
By Katelynn Richardson '22
Aug 24, 2022
Law school orientation makes students learn about pronouns
The University of Iowa’s College of Law allegedly taught incoming students about proper pronoun usage during an ori…
By Logan Dubil '23
Aug 24, 2022
Yale’s Pediatric Gender Program treats toddlers: viral video
Yale University’s Pediatric Gender Program Director has started a firestorm on social media revealing that children…
By Logan Dubil '23
Aug 24, 2022
WATCH: Investigative reporter on woke sex ed programs
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Epoch Times Investigative Reporter Joshua Philipp about woke sex-e…
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 24, 2022
White people banned from common spaces at UC Berkeley’s off-campus housing
A co-op house near UC Berkeley allegedly banned White people from entering common spaces.
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 23, 2022
Former football coach sues for wrongful termination over ‘All Lives Matter' sign
Kurt Beathard was terminated from his position as offensive coordinator for Illinois State University on September …
By Kate Anderson
Aug 23, 2022
Union continues strike after rejecting university's 4% salary increase
Academic Affairs staff at American University began the fall semester with a picket line to demand the university i…
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 23, 2022
Animals are victims of ‘human supremacy,’ growing student organization claims
Students Opposing Speciesism is a quickly growing organization in the U.S. and Canada that aims at 'total animal li…
By Emily Fowler '23
Aug 23, 2022
Democratic students are more likely to avoid rooming with Republicans, study finds
An NBC Generation Lab study of the Class of 2025 took a deep dive into how students are preparing for the midterm e…
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 23, 2022
Boston University students can change their names, pronouns in school records
Boston University is now allowing students to modify their names and pronouns in the school system.
By Jasmine James '23
Aug 23, 2022
UCLA Law creates database to track efforts to restrict the teaching of critical race theory
UCLA Law has developed a database to monitor 'activity that attempts to restrict access to truthful information abo…
By Jack Applewhite '23
Aug 23, 2022
WATCH: Campus Title IX offices staffed by ideologues
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with National Association of Scholars’ Policy Director Teresa Manning a…
By Alexa Schwerha
Aug 23, 2022
