VIDEO: Women share what it's like being a conservative in college

Campus Reform correspondent Leana Dippie recently went to Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas to ask students if they had experienced liberal abuse on their campuses.

Each woman she interviewed shared instances of bias that they have faced as conservatives in college, as well as how peers and professors have attempted to silence them from sharing their views.

One student alleged that her professor wished for Trump supporters to be shot. Another said she was forced to write a pro-abortion paper in order to pass a class.

Students also said that they did not feel comfortable expressing their views to their professors, with one saying that she wished her school welcomed diversity of thought.

Watch the full video above.