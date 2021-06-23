EXCLUSIVE: Medgar Evers College accepted $23,000 in 'teaching materials' from CCP for Confucius Institute





Documents obtained by Campus Reform reveal that Medgar Evers College, a City University of New York institution, received over $23,000 in "teaching materials" from the Chinese government for their Confucius Institute.

The college opened their Confucius Institute following a 2019 agreement with Hanban, an agency of the Chinese government's Ministry of Education in charge of Confucius Institutes.

Campus Reform obtained a copy of the signed agreement between Medgar Evers and Hanban. The college accepted $23,142 in "Chinese books, teaching materials, and audio-visual materials." The agreement also stated that Hanban would provide classroom materials "according to need."

James Giordano, a neurology professor at Georgetown University, and senior fellow in Biosecurity, Technology and Ethics at the US Naval War College, told Campus Reform that it's "likely" that the course content given to Medgar Evers College by Hanban is supportive of the Chinese Communist Party.

"Of course, it is likely that there will be considerable content Reflective and supportive of Chinese communist party ideology, history, policies, and worldviews in any and all didactic information provided through the Confucius Institute," Giordano said.

Giordano noted that the most important part of these Confucius Institute agreements is the control of intellectual property.

"The most important aspect of such agreements, or the establishment of relative domains of control of intellectual property, And the iterative establishment of financial dependencies and fiduciary‘s, that will serve to advance Chinese interests, capabilities, control and ultimate forms of power within US domestic academic institutions, and their derivative affiliations," Giordano said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated the program as a “foreign mission” of the People’s Republic of China that is “part of the Chinese Communist Party’s global influence and propaganda apparatus."

Additionally, a U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Investigations report disclosed the threat Confucius Institutes pose to the U.S.

“Confucius Institutes exist as one part of China’s broader, long-term strategy. Through Confucius Institutes, the Chinese government is attempting to change the impression in the United States and around the world that China is an economic and security threat," the 2019 U.S. Senate report states.

The Chinese government also provided Medgar Evers College $150,000 in "start-up" funding "mainly for the purpose of decorating the Institute space and purchasing equipments [sic]."

While the agreement states that Medgar Evers College has the "right to determine the content of the curriculum," it also stipulates that Medgar Evers College may only perform "other activities with authorization and by appointment of the Headquarters."

Additionally, Medgar Evers College is obligated to "accept the project assessment by the Headquarters [Hanban]."

A previous Campus Reform report revealed that some colleges and universities in America entered agreements with Hanban that stipulated they "must" accept CCP’s "assessment" on the "teaching quality" at Confucius Institutes.

Campus Reform reached out to Medgar Evans College for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.