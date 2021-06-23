EXCLUSIVE: New Mexico State University employees donated $152,600 to Democrats in 2020 election cycle

The overwhelming majority of employees at New Mexico State University who contributed money throughout the 2020 election cycle donated to Democrats, a Campus Reform analysis revealed.

Using publicly available data from the Federal Election Commission, Campus Reform analyzed the donation records of NMSU employees from 2019 to 2020.

According to the analysis, over $152,600 was donated to left-leaning candidates and political committees by faculty, staff, and administrators. This is compared to the total amount of donations made to right-leaning causes, which is just over $19,700.

In response to these findings, NMSU Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications Justin Bannister told Campus Reform that the university “does not know the political beliefs of its individual employees. It’s not a question NMSU asks, and the university certainly does not dictate the political donations of its employees.”

“We would also like to state that NMSU seeks to be a place where all voices are included and valued,” he added. “We always seek to bring together those who have diverse backgrounds and diverse opinions to help create an environment where everyone can flourish.”

A similar analysis by Campus Reform from last year found that 99.5 percent of Dartmouth College employees’ political donations were made to Democrats.

