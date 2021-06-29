Union Institute & University outlines vision for new ‘Institute for Social Justice,’ woke certificate programs

Union Institute & University is creating “ The Institute for Social Justice,” a body committed to “Fostering policies that advocate economic and social equity.”

TISJ, which the university announced June 15, will offer certificates or certification in “One Just World Global Social Justice,” “One Just Workplace Organizational Resources, Marketplace,” and “One Just Response First Responder Innovation Lab.”

As part of “One Just World,” the institute’s main “theme,” Union will also launch the “One Just Action Community Task Force & Action Board supported by microdonations with current focus on providing ‘community sinks’ washing stations for high traffic homeless areas.”

[RELATED: Roosevelt University professors admit on hot mic to teaching social justice ‘all day, every day’]

Per the press release, the center will propose “public policies and programs that reduce economic disparities while quickening steps to reduce racism” and eliminate “social disparities through committed avenues of excellence by way of education, economic policies and programs, housing, health care and criminal justice.”

Union is by no means the first school to implement a designated social justice program.

Two months ago, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign committed $2 million annually to sponsor research about “systemic racism and social justice,” “law enforcement and criminal justice reform,” and “disparities in health and health care.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: U of Illinois commits $2 million EVERY YEAR for 'systemic racism' research]

The Illinois university supports research that examines “structural and institutionalize[d] systems of disparity and disenfranchisement” or “lead[s] to the removal of barriers that inhibit access to education, opportunity, support, and resources” in these areas.

These types of centers are also popular with left-leaning academics and woke students.

In February, Campus Reform reported that a school petition forced University of California, Berkeley to reverse its plans to close its Institute for the Study of Societal Issues.

Campus Reform reached out to Union University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft