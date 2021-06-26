JACOBSON: University is using 'Orwellian tactics' with its 'Oppressive Language List'

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson reacts to a university’s “Oppressive Language List.”

In a story that Campus Reform broke, Brandeis University released the list in an effort to “remove oppressive language from everyday use.” The list encourages students to refrain from using words such as “picnic,” “policeman,” “rule of thumb,” and “trigger warning.”

Jacobson said this should concern all Americans.

“This is not only a ridiculous attempt to please the woke mob, it’s a direct attack on our freedom of speech,” Jacobson said. “Students are growing up in an environment where they think it’s okay for their university to tell them what they can and can’t say.”

Jacobson also pointed out that “college is supposed to be a time where students learn how to think for themselves,” but then questioned how students are able to do that if “their schools are dictating every word they say.”

In the rest of the episode, Jacobson takes a look at new COVID-19 guidelines released by Monmouth University, which requires students and faculty to be vaccinated and wear a mask in classrooms. Jacobson also analyzes a new survey conducted by North Dakota State University that found that a majority of liberal students are not proud to be American.

Watch the full episode above.

