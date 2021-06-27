Self-reported racial trauma can get students due date extensions at a UK university

Following a proposal from its student union, Goldsmiths, University of London, is now letting students apply for assignment deadline extensions after experiencing “racial trauma.”

The Goldsmiths Student Union tweeted out that extension requests will be evaluated “through self-certification, not an evidence based approach.”

The Uni has agreed to our Sabbs' proposal to include 'racial trauma' as a reason to defer essays for Black & PoC students through self-certification, not an evidence based approach. This is great news and a step in the right direction. Well done to those involved in discussions! pic.twitter.com/rGvvfGJX7R — Goldsmiths SU (@GoldsmithsSU) June 17, 2021

Self-certification is a standard practice in higher education that involves students submitting a written statement on the events or circumstances in question, Newsweek reports.

Campus Reform spoke with Sophie Stedman, a musical theater student at Goldsmiths.

“It’s obviously just a small step in the grand scheme of things, but racial trauma is an important and sad truth which isn’t taken account of,” Stedman said. “It’s a shame that it’s only being properly talked about by everyone now, but it’s a sign of hope for taking responsibility in the future.”

