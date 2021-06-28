Jewish professor resigns from union over anti-Semitic resolution against Israel

Jeffrey Lax, an Orthodox Jewish Professor at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College decided to resign from the Professional Staff Congress (PSC)-CUNY after his colleagues overwhelmingly voted for an anti-Israel resolution.

The resolution condemned “the continued subjection of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation, and use of lethal force by Israel” as well as “racism in all forms, including anti-Semitism, and recognizes that criticisms of Israel, a diverse nation-state, are not inherently anti-Semitic," according to the Jewish Journal.

The resolution concluded by condemning “the massacre of Palestinians by the Israeli state” and a declaration that the Professor’s Union is planning to begin discussions to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Lax told Campus Reform that the union "has a sad and disturbing history of stoking anti-Semitism."

"When you accuse Israel of 'massacring' Palestinians and you don’t even mention that Hamas initiated this confrontation by launching thousands of missiles at Israeli civilians, you are not just abhorrently denying the right of a democratic ally to defend itself, but you are also saying that you care only about non-Jewish civilian lives," said Lax.

Although Professional Staff Congress (PSC)-CUNY voted in favor of the resolution 84 to 30, there are 60 members of the union that have resigned as a result, per the Jewish Journal's reporting.

"This union has a sad and disturbing history of stoking anti-Semitism. Even worse, the PSC-CUNY union is often the root-cause of anti-Semitism on CUNY campuses; strategizing with extremist faculty members regarding, for example, how to successfully block Observant and Zionist Jews from joining faculty groups and how to schedule events on Friday nights so that Observant Jews cannot attend," Lax told Campus Reform.

Lax also said that he resigned from the union because he refuses to "support PSC’s anti-Semitism."

"They didn’t forget that Hamas fired missiles at Israeli civilians. They don’t care," said Lax.

