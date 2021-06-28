Six members of Congress ask South Carolina universities to stop teaching Critical Race Theory

Six house members signed onto a letter addressed specifically to Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, asking them to stop teaching Critical Race Theory in public higher education systems.

The six members of congress who signed onto the June 21 letter were all Republicans: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) , Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), Tom Rice (R-S.C.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), and Rep. William R. Timmons IV (R-S.C.).

"As Members of Congress representing thousands of University of South Carolina (UofSC) and Clemson University students across the state, we are deeply concerned about the imposition of dangerous Marxist principles on the next generation of South Carolinians," the six members of Congress stated. "Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a headlining issue for Republicans in the 2021 election cycle. These six South Carolinian Republicans are sounding alarm in Congress due to the federal funding that these universities receive and who are simultaneously teaching this divisive curriculum."

The letter even directly states that several courses taught at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University teach "neo-racist ideology."

For example, at the University of South Carolina, a graduate-level course titled "Critical Race Theory," teaches students that "capitalism and equality, are in fact white supremacy and oppression in disguise."

At Clemson University, for example, the letter states the class "Survey of Communication Technology Studies," helps students "learn research-based approaches to critical race theory."

One University of South Carolina student, Julia Johnson, told Campus Reform that critical race theory shouldn't be taught in schools.

“Critical Race Theory is racist and incorrect and shouldn’t be taught in any classroom, let alone one that receives federal funding. South Carolina public universities should instead focus on requiring a founding documents course, which they’ve repeatedly refused to do," Johnson said.

According to the letter, the University of South Carolina held a "professional training seminar" titled "The CRT Summer Institute," which was "marketed to help students and faculty explore CRT theories and disseminate these ideals in the community."

The was by the University of South Carolina's College of Education sponsored the "Critical Race Theory Summer Institute" on June 3 and 4.

"The CRT Summer Institute (CRTSI) scheduled for Thursday June 3 - Friday June 4 is a two-day professional development/training event for students and faculty new to the ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to explore those ideas in detail as well as to assist students and faculty with knowledge of CRT prepare to put their ideas into research, praxis, evaluation, and/or community engagement," the event description states.

The event had a $100 cost for students and faculty to attend, according to the university.

Campus Reform reached out to both Clemson and University of South Carolina Student Government Association for comment but there was no response.