VIDEO: College students NOT proud to be American

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson went to Georgetown University to see if students feel proud to be American.

The majority of students told Jacobson they were not proud to be American; some even said they were “embarrassed.”

“No,” one student said. “I think a lot of things about this country are really embarrassing: racist history, colonization, even currently, just what’s going on with politics and the cops.”



“I think that’s a complicated question for me,” another student said. “I think most of the time, no...at least over the past four years, it’s been tricky to love to be an American.”

Jacobson then asked students if they think the United States of America is the greatest country in this world.

Another student said, “to be a White person, it’s pretty good to live here. But overall, I don’t think it’s the greatest country in the world.”

“America is not really known for being the most hospitable place,” another student said.

But when asked if they could name a better country, no one could.

Students went on to admit they would be willing to move out of the country or even give up their U.S. citizenship because of how they felt about America.

Watch the full video above for the students’ full reactions.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson