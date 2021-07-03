VIDEO: Paying Students $17.76 If They Can Answer Questions About Independence Day

For the 4th of July, Campus Reform video reporter Addison Smith went around Washington, D.C. to see if students knew basic facts about Independence Day.

Smith asked them if they knew the year America declared independence, from whom the colonies declared impendence, the primary cause for the Revolutionary Wars, among others.

If students answered all the questions correctly, they would receive $17.76.

Many students struggled to even recall the 1776. One student answered that America gained independence in 1986. Another student said America declared their independence from George Washington, and several students confused the Civil War for the American Revolution.

Of the total forty-four interviews conducted, only three resulted in the cash prize.

