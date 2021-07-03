SMITH: ‘We can’t keep pretending to be surprised’ When Leftists Call For Violence

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith criticizes UNCW professor Dan Johnson for a now deleted Facebook post in which he wrote, “Blow Up Republicans”.

Smith pointed out the absurdity of Johnson’s comments, but said that conservatives shouldn’t be surprised by the left’s hypocrisy because “they know they break their own rules; that’s the point.”

“It almost goes without saying at this point, but if the roles were reversed — be it racial roles, gender roles etc., those on the left would not only decry it… [they] would point out the obvious problems with these types of statements. But I think they actually know they break their own rules; that’s the point. Their standard isn’t one of tolerance, and they don’t pretend it is, and neither should we,” Smith said.

He then cited elected officials like Maxine Waters, who encouraged people to “Stay in the street” and “get more confrontational”, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, who supported a bail fund that freed violent rioters from prison last year.

“Their standard is that they make the rules, they get to move the goal posts… In their minds, violence is okay so long as they’re the ones calling for it. They don’t hide that anymore… We can’t keep pretending to be surprised by it."

In the rest of the episode, Smith blasted Brandeis University after they were caught having words on their website that they had already deemed “oppressive language”, and discussed Monmouth’s “unscientific” decision to mandate both masks and vaccines for students. Finally, Smith debunks the common “No uterus, no opinion” mantra the left uses in an attempt to justify abortion.

Watch the full video above.

