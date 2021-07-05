Notre Dame establishes "Alumni Rainbow Community" for LGTBQ graduates

Notre Dame Alumni Rainbow Community (ND ARC), the university’s new LGBTQ alumni group, will replace the existing GALA club in January 2022.

GALA stands for the Gay and Lesbian Alumni/ae of Notre Dame & Saint Mary's, which will co-sponsor events with the already active ND ARC until the formal replacement occurs.

ND ARC is one of nine affinity groups listed on the university website, operating as the successor organization to GALA.

GALA has a history of tweeting and retweeting content which goes against traditional Catholic teachings on sexuality.

In 2013, GALA retweeted a post by Logo, the gay television channel, celebrating gay marriage in England.

Earlier this year, the Vatican announced that Catholic Church cannot bless same sex marriage.

In 2014, the university stated that “Notre Dame is a Catholic university and endorses a Catholic view of marriage,” in an email clarifying its policy to provide employee benefits to same-sex couples.

There are not yet any official social media accounts for ND ARC.

Campus Reform reached out to Notre Dame and the respective leadership at ND ARC and GALA for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.