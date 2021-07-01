Phylicia Rashad, dean at Howard U, celebrates Bill Cosby’s release from prison

Phylicia Rashad, actress and dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate Bill Cosby’s release from a Pennsylvania prison.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Cosby had been serving a sentence for sexual assault, having been released yesterday on a technicality.

Rashad, who played Cosby’s fictional wife on The Cosby Show, immediately received criticism for her “insensitive and disrespectful” comments.

Rashad then followed up with another tweet expressing her support for survivors of sexual assault.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

The backlash prompted Howard University to release an official statement.

“While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault. Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies,” the statement read in part.

There have been numerous calls for Rashad to resign from her role, which she only assumed in May.

Campus Reform has reached out to the university for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.