5 Big Questions for Rep. Kat Cammack

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03) spoke with Campus Reform about the future of America's workforce, Florida's new campus free speech law, and the opportunities available to today's students.

Cammack praised the expanded opportunities that are available for students to specialize within fields of study while noting that some degrees are far more relevant to the workforce than others. "I think there should be an understanding or at least just recognition of hey, if I'm getting a degree in underwater basket weaving, that probably isn't an in-demand type field," she said. "But if you are an engineer, if you are in information operations or technology, if you are in, heck, even some of the business and construction industries, anything in science, those are industries that are in demand."

Cammack, who serves on the Agriculture Committee, said that the agriculture industry often flies under the radar when students consider their future careers. "Agriculture is not what it was 50 years ago. This is high tech precision agriculture," she stated.

When addressing America's global competitiveness, Cammack said America's advantage lies with our "creative quotient," or the ability of our students to think creatively about how to solve problems.

American education, Cammack said, needs to return to the basics of knowledge and critical thinking. "We have taken so many of the core elements of what an education is and should be and replaced it with nonsense like this critical race theory that is teaching kids how to be hateful."

Cammack also praised Florida's new law that says public colleges "may not shield" students or faculty from free speech activities, effectively outlawing "safe spaces." She hailed the new law as "a fantastic move," noting, "We should stop treating college kids as though they live in a plastic bubble."

