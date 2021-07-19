Campus Reform | WATCH: 5 Big Questions for Congressman Jim Jordan
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

WATCH: 5 Big Questions for Congressman Jim Jordan

Rep. Jordan is co-chair of the new Campus Free Speech Caucus, along with Rep. Kat Cammack.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Angela Morabito | Higher Education Fellow and Spokeswoman
Monday, July 19, 2021 11:00 AM

Rep. Jim Jordan spoke with Campus Reform about the new Campus Free Speech Caucus, which he co-chairs with Rep. Kat Cammack. 

Jordan says the caucus will empower lawmakers and citizens alike to take a stand for free and open debate in higher education. Noting that "every single liberty we enjoy has been attacked," he highlighted the urgency of protecting the First Amendment rights of young people and those who teach them. 

"We know America is great. Not perfect, but the greatest country ever [that has] done more good for more people around this planet than any other nation in history," he said.

As for how to fix the issue of intolerance on campus, Jordan said, "You draw attention to it, and I think that will hep give more students the courage to speak out."

[RELATED: UConn student government denounces its president after his support of free speech bill]

The Campus Free Speech Caucus was created "to educate other legislators about the clear bias against free speech on campuses and help bring national and local awareness to what is occurring in their districts and across the country daily," according to a YAF press release

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @AngelaLMorabito


Share this article
Staff image