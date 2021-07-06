Nikole Hannah-Jones turns down UNC tenure offer

Nikole Hannah-Jones announced this morning that she has rejected the University of North Carolina’s tenure offer.

The “1619 Project” author has accepted a position at Howard University, located in Washington, D.C. Hannah-Jones’ decision is the latest development in her relationship with UNC, which offered a tenured position only after sustained public backlash against its initial decision to withhold that designation.

"It's just not something I want anymore," she said on CBS today.

JUST IN: Award-winning journalist @nhannahjones reveals on @CBSThisMorning she has declined the University of North Carolina's offer for tenure and will be the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting at @HowardU. pic.twitter.com/w9j0gVe0cd — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 6, 2021

The controversy surrounding Hannah-Jones stems from her disputed “1619 Project.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times' 1619 Project author says Founding Fathers 'did not believe in democracy,' America is 'not an exceptional nation']

The National Association of Scholars called on the Pulitzer Prize Board to revoke Hannah-Jones’s award for the piece, stating earlier this year to Campus Reform that “there is simply no evidence” for Hannah-Jones’ claims on slavery as a primary motivator for the American Revolution.

[RELATED: Calls to revoke New York Times 1619 Project's Pulitzer fall on deaf ears]

As Campus Reform reported, the UNC board of trustees voted 9-4 last week in favor of tenure during a private meeting.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of North Carolina and Howard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.