BU announces '21 Days of Unlearning Racism and Learning Antiracism' program

Boston University launched yesterday “The 21 Days of Unlearning Racism and Learning Antiracism,” a new event.

During the event, students will be provided “an opportunity to engage directly in antiracist texts and multimedia each day for 21 days. The event will be hosted by Professional Development & Postdoctoral Affairs at BU which will be their “second annual 21-days of Unlearning Racism and Learning Anti-Racism.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Public universities contribute thousands to leftist WaPo 'Made in History' blog]

The curriculum will also be updated “to look beyond anti-black racism and include resources related to racism in other communities of color.” The University additionally states that the 21 days will have “a special focus on issues of racism in higher education."

Dan Treacy, the Vice Chair of YAF at Boston University, told Campus Reform that "Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research has yet to produce anything of note other than events like these that simply teach people to hate themselves."

[RELATED:ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Profs declare correct grammar is racist, no such thing as standard English at symposium]

Treacy further added that "We should be asking where all the money that’s been poured into the center is going while Kendi continues to build his own brand."

Campus Reform reached out to the University for comment, and the story will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @ajmunguia23