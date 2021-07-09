Ibram X. Kendi says teaching young students anti-racism is ‘prudent’

Ibram X. Kendi stated Wednesday that teaching young students anti-racism was a “prudent thing to do for teachers.”

The Boston University professor was a featured speaker at the 2021 TEACH conference, a virtual event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers.

The conversation occurred at a time of heightened focus across the nation on CRT in classrooms. It also represents the latest push by Kendi to advance anti-racism in American institutions.

Campus Reform previously reported on the opening of Kendi’s second anti-racism center at Boston University, his “anti-racism” book festival, and the time he dismissed the arguments of concerned parents who were against CRT.

Additionally, Campus Reform has reported on Kendi calling the term “legal vote” “racist,” as well as when he wanted to remove the term “not racist” from the vocabulary.

