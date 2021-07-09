Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: American University
CAMPUS PROFILE: American University

Garrett Frye | Washington D.C. Campus Correspondent
Friday, July 9, 2021 7:00 PM

Conservative and Liberal Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

American University College Republicans, Network of Enlightened Women

Liberal Organizations:

AU College Democrats, Students for Justice in Palestine, Sunrise Movement at AU, AU Pride, Visible

OpenSecrets Data on American University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.93% of American University employee political donations went towards Democratic campaigns or political action committees, while just 1.07% went to Republican campaigns or political action committees, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

American University has a yellow light rating. According to FIRE, "Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."

Stories by Campus Reform about American University:

American University announces 'Black Affinity Housing'

Responding to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, American University announced that it will now offer “Black Affinity Housing.”

American University caves to environmentalist students' demands

American University in Washington, D.C. has caved to demands to divest from all fossil fuel investments. The university announced in a press release April 22, 2020 that it has officially sold off all of its indirect investments in fossil fuels from its endowment portfolio. 

American University an ‘unsafe space’ for controversial event

Libertarian and pro-free speech groups are concerned over American University’s (AU) last-minute cancellation of an event criticizing Title IX.

