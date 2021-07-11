CAMPUS PROFILE: Wichita State University
Conservative and Liberal Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Wichita State University College Republicans and Shockers for Life
Liberal Organizations:
WSU College Democrats, Intersectional Student Leftist Association, Wichita State University Sexual Health Advocacy, Resources, and Education of Planned Parenthood
OpenSecrets Data on Wichita State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 86.02% of Wichita State University employee political donations went towards Democratic campaigns or political action committees, while just 13.98% went to Republican campaigns or political action committees, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Wichita State University has a yellow light rating. According to FIRE, "Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."
Stories by Campus Reform about Wichita State University:
Efforts to silence conservative group thwarted at Wichita State
Wichita State University’s Student Supreme Court reversed a decision Thursday to deny recognition to a popular libertarian student group because of its allegedly “dangerous” views.
Ivanka Trump falls victim to 'cancel culture'
On the same day that Wichita State University Tech announced that Ivanka Trump would be a guest speaker at its virtual commencement address, the university also canceled her speech. There was backlash from the university regarding the Trump administration and George Floyd’s death.
Student gov member suggests honoring anti-socialism advocate for Women’s History Month. Students have a complete meltdown.
A member of the Wichita State University student senate suggested honoring prominent female conservative Morgan Zegers in a Women’s History Month social media post.