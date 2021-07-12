Updated CSU course requirement replaces focus on 'global awareness' with 'equity and inclusion'

Colorado State University's diversity course requirement for all students to graduate, titled "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," will now be graded, in part, on "student engagement in dialogue."

In February, the Colorado State University Curriculum Committee approved new changes to the University Core Curriculum course requirements, which included a change in the way the required diversity classes are graded.

Under the old policy, "Diversity and Global Awareness" courses, which students must take one course of to graduate, the different classes required that 25% of the final grade must come from writing assignments. Under the new policy, "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” classes require that 50% of the students final grade will be based on "student engagement in dialogue."

The "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" requirement does not specify which percentage of a final grade will come from writing assignments.

Currently, the "Diversity and Global Awareness" course requirement lists courses such as "Racial Inequality and Discrimination," "Gender in the Economy," "Reading Without Borders," and more.

The university hasn't released a list of new courses for their "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” course requirement, which take effect fall 2022.

Campus Reform reached out to Colorado State University and asked if students will be graded on participation in discussions, or on the content of what is said, but has not received a response.