CAMPUS PROFILE: Troy University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Troy University is a rural public university within the Alabama State University System. Around 13,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Troy University
Students for Life
College Libertarians at Troy University
Liberal Organizations:
Troy University College Democrats
NAACP
OpenSecrets Data on Troy University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 67.05% of Troy University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 32.95% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Troy University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Troy University does NOT have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Troy University:
Troy University: more 'secure' men will eradicate campus sexual assault
A pamphlet that Troy University handed out suggested that men need to be “more secure” and “need to explore their own insecurities and live their life in a way that is non-threatening to women.”