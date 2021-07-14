Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Troy University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Troy University

Ben Martin | Alabama Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, July 14, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Troy University is a rural public university within the Alabama State University System. Around 13,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:




Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at Troy University

Students for Life

College Libertarians at Troy University

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Troy University College Democrats

NAACP

 

OpenSecrets Data on Troy University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 67.05% of Troy University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 32.95% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Troy University has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

COVID-19:

Troy University does NOT have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Troy University:

Troy University: more 'secure' men will eradicate campus sexual assault

A pamphlet that Troy University handed out suggested that men need to be “more secure” and “need to explore their own insecurities and live their life in a way that is non-threatening to women.”

