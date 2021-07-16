Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Texas Tech University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 32,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kenzie Gardner | Texas Campus Correspondent
Friday, July 16, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Texas Tech University is a public university within the Texas State University System. Around 32,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

     Network of Enlightened Women

     Tech College Republicans

     Turning Point USA

     Young Conservatives of Texas

     Raider Defending Life


Liberal Organizations:

     Young Democratic Socialists of America

     Tech Secular Student Alliance  


OpenSecrets Data on Texas Tech University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 58.98% of Texas Tech University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 41.02% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Texas Tech University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Texas Tech University does NOT have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Texas Tech University:


Texas Tech Young Cons fire back at Student Dems

The Black Student Association tweeted in 2016 saying that “blue lives” and “white lives” don’t matter, in which the Young Conservatives of Texas exposed the tweet and demanded an apology.


Texas Tech offers counseling due to ‘current political climate’

The Student Counseling Center posted in 2018 a list of tips for students to deal with racism through being a white ally in the “current political climate.” 


WSJ: Trump administration pulls the plug on affirmative action at Texas Tech

The Washington Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s administration removed the race-based affirmative action policies at Texas Tech in 2019.

