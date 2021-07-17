CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is a public university within the Illinois State University System. Around 34,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

WeDignify

College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International 124

CodeRed

College of Law Student Animal Legal Defense

Diverse Curlz

I-Cause

Illini Innocence Club

Illini Young Democratic Socialists

LGBT Jew

Minority Association for Philosophy

National Organization for Women Campus Action Network UIUC

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Students for Justice in Palestine

Underrepresented Muslims and Minority Advocates

YWCA at the University of Illinois

OpenSecrets Data on University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.6% of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.6% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign required a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students but not for faculty and staff.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign





Federal complaint alleges ‘anti-Semitic hostile environment’ at UIUC

Several Jewish students filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education alleging the university of allowing a hostile Environment.





UIUC shrugs shoulders at fossil fuel divestment demand

Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign approved a resolution calling on the school to divest from fossil fuels.





University of Illinois just learned a very important First Amendment lesson

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign settled a lawsuit with a free speech nonprofit.