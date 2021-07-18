Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Maine
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Maine

University of Maine is a public university within the Maine State University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Luke Escoto | Maine Campus Correspondent
Sunday, July 18, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Maine is a public university within the Maine State University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

     College Republicans

     Constitutional Republicans

     Students for Life

     Turning Point USA

     Young Americans for Liberty


Liberal Organizations: 

     Black Student Union

     College Democrats

     Green Team

     Her Campus

     Young Democratic Socialists of America

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Maine Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 83.37% of University of Maine employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 16.63% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Maine has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

COVID-19:

University of Maine is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Maine:


UMaine 'Socialist and Marxist Studies Series' targets 'conservative elites'

 The University of Maine is hosting a "Socialist and Marxist Studies" speaker series. One event blames American citizens' distrust in government on "conservative elites."


UMaine charges hefty fee for online diversity training

UMaine’s Hutchinson Center, whose purpose is to serve as an educational and cultural resource center to the mid-Coast region of Maine, will sponsor the program.


UMaine bans Christmas decorations in the name of diversity

Students have a "Save Christmas at UMaine" event planned for Friday, the last day of classes. Decorations previously displayed in the Memorial Union student center have been removed.

Share this article
Staff image