CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Maine
University of Maine is a public university within the Maine State University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Constitutional Republicans
Students for Life
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
College Democrats
Green Team
Her Campus
Young Democratic Socialists of America
OpenSecrets Data on University of Maine Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 83.37% of University of Maine employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 16.63% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Maine has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Maine is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
