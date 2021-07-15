WATCH: Professors are claiming higher ed is run by conservatives. Here's why they're wrong.

A University of Massachusetts professor recently wrote that “the right’s dominance of academia and its reign over universities is destroying higher education.”

One College of Charleston professor wrote that “conservatives are in charge of public higher education.”

These are just some of the latest examples of academics stating that higher education institutions are run by conservatives.

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down why these claims are wrong.

Jacobson analyzes some of the latest examples of liberal bias and indoctrination on college campuses. She also breaks down campaign finance data to prove the dominance of liberal ideology among professors.

“Multiple studies have come out to show just how rare a breed conservatives are on college campuses,” Jacobson said. “A recent survey of Harvard University faculty found that just 1.46 percent identify as conservative or very conservative. I doubt that 1.46% of faculty members are running the entire university.”

Jacobson went on to say that these professors “are absolutely letting their political beliefs influence what they teach, how they teach, and how they treat their students in the classroom.” She also said they don’t “know what it’s like to be a conservative college student these days.”

