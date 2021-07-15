VIDEO: Students confused to see 'controversial' American flag flown by Cuban protesters

Cuban protesters have been seen flying the American flag as a symbol of freedom and democracy over the past couple of days. But do young Americans think the flag represents the same thing?

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson talked with students in front of the United States Capitol about the American flag and what it means to them.

“Shame,” one student said. “I felt like if I had the American flag and was associated with the American identity, I would be associated with a lot of bigotry, racism and sexism.”

Another student said, “It’s a symbol of hurt.”

When asked if the American flag represents freedom, the majority of students said no.

Jacobson then showed students pictures of protests in Cuba, Hong Kong and Venezuela, where protesters were flying the American flag as a symbol of freedom and democracy.

Students were confused as to why people in other countries were flying the American flag.

“I mean we don’t represent a socialist government...so I don’t know why they would wave the flag. I’m not sure honestly,” one student said.

“That’s a good question,” another student said. “It’s interesting to see them all decked out in American flags and everything.”

Students told Jacobson that protesters should be waving the flags of other countries instead.

Do students believe people in other countries should look up to the United States of America as an example? Watch the full video above to find out.

