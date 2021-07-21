CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Maryland, College Park

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Maryland College Park is a public university within the Maryland State University System. Around 36,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Terps for Israel

Terps for National Conservatism

Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

Coalition of Latinx Student Organizations

College Democrats

Hamsa

International Socialist Organization

MARYPIRG

Multiracial Biracial Student Association

Political Latinx United Movement and Action in Society

Roosevelt Institute

Students for Justice in Palestine UMD Chapter

OpenSecrets Data on University of Maryland College Park Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.16% of University of Maryland College Park employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.84% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Maryland College Park has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”

COVID-19:

University of Maryland College Park is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, staff and faculty.

