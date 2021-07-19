Campus Reform | WATCH: Cubans Give College Students A Lesson On Communism
WATCH: Cubans Give College Students A Lesson On Communism

As the Cuban people stand up against the Communist government, 'Campus Reform's' Addison Smith went to Washington, D.C. to see if students understood why Cubans are protesting.

Addison Smith | Video Reporter
Monday, July 19, 2021 3:02 PM

As the Cuban people stand up against the Communist government, Campus Reform’s Addison Smith went to Washington, D.C. to see if students understood why Cubans are protesting.

Several students were unsure of the reason for the protests, while others cited “mistreatment” from their government. 

When Smith asked if the mistreatment had anything to do with Cuba’s Communist regime, some students agreed, while others insisted that true Communism has not been implemented. 

Smith then talked to Cuban protestors, who warned students of Communist ideology.

“Listen to us, guys. Communism sounds beautiful in theory, but it can never be taken to practice”, said one Cuban immigrant. “Communism kills; they take everything… They tell you what to think, what to feel   they even control what music you listen to. Right now in Cuba, after 62 years of Communism, kids are getting shot in the streets just for chanting ‘freedom’”. 

Another protestor warned of the “Neo-Marxist” ideologies being pushed on campuses.

“I went through the college system in the United States, and it’s just obvious that that’s what’s [being taught]”. 

Watch the full video above.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @_addisonsmith1

Staff image