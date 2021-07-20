Prof blames 'every single' future COVID death on the GOP

A University of Rhode Island professor claimed that the Republican Party will be to blame for “every single” future COVID-19 death.

“The thousands of upcoming COVID deaths are entirely the fault of the Republican Party. Every single one,” tweeted University of Rhode Island history professor Erik Loomis. “Though, it is worth noting, people do have agency and if they were bamboozled by the Republican Party, they also wanted to be.”

The thousands of upcoming COVID deaths are entirely the fault of the Republican Party. Every single one. — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) July 13, 2021





Though, it is worth noting, people do have agency and if they were bamboozled by the Republican Party, they also wanted to be. — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) July 13, 2021

Loomis’ remarks are similar to those made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who alleged that “millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance.”

Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it. He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda. https://t.co/0HnxB3WlZ4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 14, 2021

In 2012, Loomis called for the death of National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: “I was heartbroken in the first 20 mass murders. Now I want Wayne LaPierre’s head on a stick.”

Loomis also said that he “saw nothing wrong with” an Antifa supporter killing a Trump supporter in Portland “from a moral perspective."

In January, Campus Reform reported that Loomis called “science, statistics and technology” racist.

“This is why I have so much contempt for those, including many liberals, who ‘just want the data.’ The data is racist!” he said on social media.

Campus Reform reached out to Loomis for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

