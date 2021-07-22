'You may have oppressed somebody:' Prof to White student who said he left his house that day

Sam Richards brought two students in front of the 700-student “SOC119: Race and Ethnic Relations” lecture in attempt to discuss privilege and discrimination.

Approaching a section of the lecture, the Pennsylvania State University professor said, "I just take the average white guy in class, whoever it is, it doesn't really matter. "Dude, this guy here. Stand up, bro. What's your name, bro?" The student, Russell, then stood up to face the class.

Penn State Professor pulls an “average white student” from the lecture audience and explains that he has an inherent benefit over a black student because he is white.



Critical Race Theory pedagogy teaches the same lessons to k-12 students. This is why it does not belong in k-12. pic.twitter.com/duIYlB0Jdu — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 12, 2021

"Look at Russell, right here, it doesn't matter what he does," the professor continued during the June 30 class. "If I match him up with a black guy in class, or a brown guy... who's just like him, has the same GPA, looks like him, walks like him, talks like him, acts in a similar way...and we send them into the same jobs...Russell has a benefit of having white skin."

[RELATED: No diploma for CA students not versed in 'ethnic studies']

For both the black and white student, Richards further elaborated, each has done everything they’re “supposed to do at Penn State” prior to graduation.

This pedagogical style is a feature of Richards' video-recording lectures.

In a March 4 livestream, Richards attempted to convince two White male students that they are oppressors while discussing Coca-Cola’s “be less White” training.

Campus Reform reviewed and verified the March 17 video before it was made private on YouTube.

Richards asks for the student’s thoughts on a slide which read, “To be less white is to be less oppressive, be less arrogant, be less certain, be less defensive, be less ignorant, be more humble, listen, believe, break with party, break with white solidarity.”

“I think, you know, it’s more or less just recognizing the advantages you have in life,” James, a student, responded. “Whatever that may be, and not thinking yourself superior because of that.”

Richards replied, “Awesome answer man.”

The professor then posed to Brian, the other student: “What White people would find that offensive?”

“Conservatives, I guess,” Brain responded.

Richards asked, “What would they find offensive about it?” Out of “canceled” concerns, Brian hesitated.

“White people have been like, ‘we’re oppressors, we’re arrogant, we’re really confident or certain, defensive — and dumb,” Richards replied. “White people are dumb. That’s a message: White people are dumb. That is a key message right there.”

Richards then asked Brian: “Who have you oppressed today?”

“I haven’t oppressed anyone today,” said Brian.

“You’re breathing. Have you left your house today?,” replied Richards.

“Yes,” Brian said.

“Okay, so you may have oppressed somebody,” Richards finished.

[RELATED: UK university course: Compliments imply racial minorities are 'generally not as intelligent as White people']

Richard’s unorthodox and controversial teaching style on race relations led to a Penn State public broadcasting channel, “You Can’t Say That.” Examples pulled from class include students discussing if they would accept another’s sperm from a sperm bank, white womens’ lack of attraction to Asian men due to “white supremacy,” and asking a white student to “point out the darkest skin person.”

Penn State defended Richards’ June 30 class, telling Fox News, “Professor Richards purposefully teaches in a manner designed to promote discussion across a spectrum of opinions. His class is a popular elective, in which each semester hundreds (~800) of students join, bringing their varied perspectives."

Campus Reform has reached out for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Ben Zeisloft contributed to this article.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @SergeiKelley