WATCH: Students refuse to support Team USA

With the Olympic opening ceremonies right around the corner, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson went to the University of South Florida to ask students who they plan on rooting for during the Olympic Games.

Students told Jacobson that they weren’t planning on rooting for Team USA, but rather, for individual athletes.

“I'm not going to be rooting for any team just because it's some country that I live in...because the truth is, patriotism shouldn't be that strong,” one student said.

Another student said “if you would’ve asked me in the last administration, maybe not.”

Students also told Jacobson that they believed athletes should be able to protest during the Olympic Games and that U.S. athletes have no duty to represent the country in a positive light.

One student said “they have a duty to represent their country athletically, but they don’t have any obligation to represent it good or bad.”

Are students willing to chant “Go Team USA”? Watch the full video above to find out.

