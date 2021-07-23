Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Arizona State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: Arizona State University

Arizona State University is a public university within the Arizona State University System. Around 44,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Stephanie Sheaks | Arizona Campus Correspondent
Friday, July 23, 2021 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Arizona State University is a public university within the Arizona State University System. Around 44,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

     Alexander Hamilton Society

     American Enterprise Institute Club at Arizona State University

     College Libertarians

     College Republicans at Arizona State University

     Turning Point USA at Arizona State University

     Young Americans for Liberty at Arizona State University

 

Liberal Organizations: 

     Aliento at ASU

     American Constitution Society

     American Indian Graduate Students Organization

     Aspec Alliance

     BeYouASU (LGBTQIA Sun Devils and Allies)

     Changemaker Central West

     Chispa de ASU

     EMPOWERED Sun Devils at ASU

     Gender Studies Graduate Student Association

     GRADient

     IGNITE at ASU

     LGBTQ+ Interaction Club

     March for Our Lives ASU

     MECHA de ASU

     NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

     Planned Parenthood Generation Action: Students for Reproductive Justice

     Qmunity at ASU

     Rainbow Coalition

     Sex Education for a Change

     Social Justice Club

     Students for Justice in Palestine

     Students for Socialism

     The Justice Society of Activism

     Thunderbird LGBT-birds+

     TransFam

     Undocumented Students for Educational Equity

     Veg Out

     Vote Everywhere @ ASU

     Young Democratic Socialists of America at Arizona State University

    Young Democrats at ASU


OpenSecrets Data on Arizona State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.69% of Arizona State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Arizona State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.” 

COVID-19:

Arizona State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Arizona State University:


ASU course teaches students to do 'the inner work of anti-racism'

An Arizona State University communications class offered students an assignment to do “the inner work of anti-racism” by studying “anti-racism” lectures and podcasts, according to a relative of the student.


‘F*** the police and f*** republicans’: ASU student gov votes to defund campus police

The senate body of the Arizona State University Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution to defund the campus police force by a vote of 13-4-1. 


ASU student gov sends out 'list of ways to help the BLM movement'

In the wake of protests across the country and the tragic death of George Floyd, the student government at Arizona State University.

Share this article
Staff image