CAMPUS PROFILE: Arizona State University

Arizona State University is a public university within the Arizona State University System. Around 44,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Alexander Hamilton Society

American Enterprise Institute Club at Arizona State University

College Libertarians

College Republicans at Arizona State University

Turning Point USA at Arizona State University

Young Americans for Liberty at Arizona State University

Liberal Organizations:

Aliento at ASU

American Constitution Society

American Indian Graduate Students Organization

Aspec Alliance

BeYouASU (LGBTQIA Sun Devils and Allies)

Changemaker Central West

Chispa de ASU

EMPOWERED Sun Devils at ASU

Gender Studies Graduate Student Association

GRADient

IGNITE at ASU

LGBTQ+ Interaction Club

March for Our Lives ASU

MECHA de ASU

NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists

Planned Parenthood Generation Action: Students for Reproductive Justice

Qmunity at ASU

Rainbow Coalition

Sex Education for a Change

Social Justice Club

Students for Justice in Palestine

Students for Socialism

The Justice Society of Activism

Thunderbird LGBT-birds+

TransFam

Undocumented Students for Educational Equity

Veg Out

Vote Everywhere @ ASU

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Arizona State University

Young Democrats at ASU





OpenSecrets Data on Arizona State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.69% of Arizona State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Arizona State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”

COVID-19:

Arizona State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

ASU course teaches students to do 'the inner work of anti-racism'

‘F*** the police and f*** republicans’: ASU student gov votes to defund campus police

ASU student gov sends out 'list of ways to help the BLM movement'

