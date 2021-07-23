CAMPUS PROFILE: Arizona State University
Arizona State University is a public university within the Arizona State University System. Around 44,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
American Enterprise Institute Club at Arizona State University
College Libertarians
College Republicans at Arizona State University
Turning Point USA at Arizona State University
Young Americans for Liberty at Arizona State University
Liberal Organizations:
Aliento at ASU
American Constitution Society
American Indian Graduate Students Organization
Aspec Alliance
BeYouASU (LGBTQIA Sun Devils and Allies)
Changemaker Central West
Chispa de ASU
EMPOWERED Sun Devils at ASU
Gender Studies Graduate Student Association
GRADient
IGNITE at ASU
LGBTQ+ Interaction Club
March for Our Lives ASU
MECHA de ASU
NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists
Planned Parenthood Generation Action: Students for Reproductive Justice
Qmunity at ASU
Rainbow Coalition
Sex Education for a Change
Social Justice Club
Students for Justice in Palestine
Students for Socialism
The Justice Society of Activism
Thunderbird LGBT-birds+
TransFam
Undocumented Students for Educational Equity
Veg Out
Vote Everywhere @ ASU
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Arizona State University
Young Democrats at ASU
OpenSecrets Data on Arizona State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.69% of Arizona State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.31% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Arizona State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
Arizona State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
