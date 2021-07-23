U Nebraska athletes petition against regent's CRT ban resolution

Students at the University of Nebraska are petitioning their college's Board of Regents to include Critical Race Theory in the school's curriculum.

The petition, created by United College Athlete Advocates, is a response to a resolution that is now under consideration by the Board of Regents. The proposed resolution says that "Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue, and that its "proponents seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals."

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who is vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, authored the resolution the petition aims to block. He expects it to come up for a vote before the Board of Regents next month, per the Daily Nebraskan.

Pillen's resolution reads, in part, "Whereas the campus and facilities of a university are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning...and Whereas Critical Race Theory proponents seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals. Be it resolved that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum."

In contrast, the petition argues that critical race theory is a preferable way for students to "explore issues of division within our communities and global society while also reflecting on the impacts of systemic racism that has hindered unity and growth within the United States."

The petition slams the "cowardly cultural practice" of "evading conversations around race and equity." It positions Critical Race Theory as the antidote to this problem.

It continues, "It is imperative that we demand the University of Nebraska Board of Regents vote against this change and integrate the study of Critical Race Theory into the university’s curriculum."

Though Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has tweeted his support for the resolution, university leaders have come out against it. The University's president and chancellors issued a joint statement opposing Pillen's resolution.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be voting on a resolution opposing Critical Race Theory in the coming weeks. Thank you to NU Regent Jim Pillen for leading the fight against this divisive and anti-American philosophy! pic.twitter.com/UaNvzsD2aX — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) July 8, 2021

The university leadership wrote, "The University of Nebraska is strongly committed to academic freedom. We support and defend the liberties our teachers and learners have to freely discuss ideas in and outside of the classroom."

Pillen's resolution would not restrict what students and faculty may discuss.

KETV reports that more than 500 of the 1,500 total signatories are current University of Nebraska student-athletes. Campus Reform has contacted United College Athlete Advocates for comment and for updated signature numbers; this piece will be updated in the event of a response.

