CAMPUS PROFILE: Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Chicago is a private university. Around 12,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Loyola University is a private university within the Illinois State University System. Around 12,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
WeDignify at Loyola
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International
ASEZ
College Democrats
Feminist Forum
Femme International LUC Student Ambassadors
Leading Women for Tomorrow
PRISM
Rainbow Connection
Student Environmental Alliance
Students for Justice in Palestine
The Loyola Alliance of Socialists
UNICEF of Loyola
OpenSecrets Data on Loyola University Employee Political Donations:
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Loyola University Chicago has no FIRE rating.
COVID-19:
Loyola University Chicago is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Faculty and staff do not have to be vaccinated.
Stories by Campus Reform about Loyola University Chicago:
Loyola asks 'each academic unit' to teach 'identity and privilege'
Loyola University Chicago outlined its "Anti-Racism Initiative," following a summer of protests and riots surrounding racial justice. The university also plans to have every academic department undergo a "Racial Justice Examen."
Loyola students protest police as Chicago sees deadly crime spike
Chicago is experiencing its largest crime wave in six decades. A student at Loyola University in Chicago organized a Black Lives Matter protest, where students called for the school to cut ties with the Chicago Police Department.
Loyola New Orleans offers 'race, equity, and inclusion' courses...for FREE!
The Jesuit affiliated Loyola University New Orleans is offering free credits for the completion of a “race, equity and inclusion” course as part of a “J-term.” The typical per-credit cost at the university is $1,172.