CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Central Florida

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Central Florida is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 61,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Knights for Israel

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom

Young Americans for Liberty

Liberal Organizations:

Adaptive and Inclusive Club

American Association of University Women

Amnesty International

Campus Peace Action

College Democrats at UCF

Defend Our Future

Dreamers at UCF

Empowered Women of Color

For Florida’s Future

Intellectual Decisions on Environmental Awareness Solutions for Us

Killjoy Society

Knights for Socialism

Knights go Green

LGBTQ+ Services

National Organization for Women at UCF

One at UCF

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Pride Graduate Student Association

Pride Student Association

Progressive Action at UCF

Social Justice and Advocacy

Student Labor Action Project

Student Center for the Public Trust

Students for Justice in Palestine

The Multicultural Partnership of Organizers Working for Equity and Resilience

We are Here @ UCF

Women's Student Union

Knights for Inspiring Consciousness

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCF

Womxn Everywhere

OpenSecrets Data on University of Central Florida Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 92.22% of University of Central Florida employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.78% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Central Florida has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

University of Central Florida is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

