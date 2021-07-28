CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Central Florida
University of Central Florida is a public university within the Florida State University System. Around 61,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of Central Florida is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 61,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Knights for Israel
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Adaptive and Inclusive Club
American Association of University Women
Amnesty International
Campus Peace Action
College Democrats at UCF
Defend Our Future
Dreamers at UCF
Empowered Women of Color
For Florida’s Future
Intellectual Decisions on Environmental Awareness Solutions for Us
Killjoy Society
Knights for Socialism
Knights go Green
LGBTQ+ Services
National Organization for Women at UCF
One at UCF
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Pride Graduate Student Association
Pride Student Association
Progressive Action at UCF
Social Justice and Advocacy
Student Labor Action Project
Student Center for the Public Trust
Students for Justice in Palestine
The Multicultural Partnership of Organizers Working for Equity and Resilience
We are Here @ UCF
Women's Student Union
Knights for Inspiring Consciousness
Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCF
Womxn Everywhere
OpenSecrets Data on University of Central Florida Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 92.22% of University of Central Florida employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 7.78% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Central Florida has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Central Florida is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Central Florida:
UCF socialists: GOP are 'terrorists,' 'cops are bastards'
The Knights for Socialism (KFS) student group has caused quite a stir at the University of Central Florida (UCF) during its recruitment drive on campus.
Socialist group at UCF plans 'Whack-a-Trump Pinata' event
The same University of Central Florida student group that recently hosted a “Leftist Fight Club” workshop on physically fighting conservatives is now promoting a “Whack-a-Trump Pinata” event.
UCF prof: 'Right-wing doesn't want people to be educated'
A video uploaded to Facebook last week shows a professor from University of Central Florida (UCF) slamming Republicans as anti-education and trigger-happy.