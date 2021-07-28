CAMPUS PROFILE: East Tennessee State University
East Tennessee State University is a public university within the Tennessee State University System. Around 11,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Conservative Coalition
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats of East Tennessee State University
Diversity Educators
ETSU EcoNuts
SAGA
The People’s Union
Young Democratic Socialists of America ESTU
OpenSecrets Data on University of East Tennessee State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 85.75% of East Tennessee State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.25% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
East Tennessee State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
East Tennessee State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about East Tennessee State University:
ETSU students berate Newt Gingrich while accusing him of incivility
Eastern Tennessee State University accused him of being “racist, sexist, [and] anti-gay” while demanding that he “go away.”