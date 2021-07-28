Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: East Tennessee State University
CAMPUS PROFILE: East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee State University is a public university within the Tennessee State University System. Around 11,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Rachel Harrington | Tennessee Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 8:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

     Conservative Coalition


Liberal Organizations: 

College Democrats of East Tennessee State University

Diversity Educators

ETSU EcoNuts

SAGA

The People’s Union

Young Democratic Socialists of America ESTU


OpenSecrets Data on University of East Tennessee State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 85.75% of East Tennessee State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.25% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

East Tennessee State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

East Tennessee State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about East Tennessee State University:


ETSU students berate Newt Gingrich while accusing him of incivility

Eastern Tennessee State University accused him of being “racist, sexist, [and] anti-gay” while demanding that he “go away.”

